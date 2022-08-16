OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department.

Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to the fire department.

The woman, who had not been identified at this time, was given CPR, but died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ogunquit Police Department. No additional information was released at this time.