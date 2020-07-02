CTDOL: near 651,000 applications processed since March, high weekly application volume continues

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — In an update regarding pandemic unemployment numbers Thursday, the Connecticut Department of Labor reported the state continues to see a high volume off applications weekly.

CTDOL reports, since March 13, 2020, they have received nearly 675,000 applications for state unemployment benefits. The agency says they have processed about 651,000 applications to date.

“There are just under 300,000 weekly claims for both state and federal programs,” Commissioner Kurt Westby said.

Since the pandemic began, the Department has paid out:

$1 billion in state unemployment benefits;

$106 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for anyone who is ineligible for regular state unemployment benefits but unemployed or underemployed as a direct result of the pandemic;

$51 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) for individuals who have exhausted regular UI benefits; and

$2.1 billion in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), the $600 additional weekly benefit that expires July 25, 2020.

The state’s current Trust Fund balance is $180 million.

CTDOL is closed Friday in observance of Independence Day, however, unemployment applications will be processed and benefits will go out to residents through their banks.