WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re speeding through a work zone, you could get a ticket — and not just from an officer who’s pulling you over.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation’s “Know the Zone: Speed Safety Camera Program” launched on Monday in the hopes of reducing speeding and increasing safety on the highway.

“We’re talking about saving lives and we’re talking about changing behaviors,” said Kafi Rouse, director of communications for CTDOT.

White SUVs, which are equipped with radar and camera technology, will be placed at work zones throughout the state. You’ll first see these cameras:

Newtown (Project 0096-0201 ) I-84 Eastbound – Rochambeau Bridge Over Housatonic River (Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

) I-84 Eastbound – Rochambeau Bridge Over Housatonic River (Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Norwalk / Westport ( Project 0102-0295 ) I-95 Northbound or Southbound – Safety improvements at Night (Monday – Thursday [Southbound 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.] [Northbound 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.])

( ) I-95 Northbound or Southbound – Safety improvements at Night (Monday – Thursday [Southbound 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.] [Northbound 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.]) Waterbury (Contract 0151-0326, Project 0151-0313) I-84 Westbound – Mixmaster at night (Monday – Friday 9 pm. – 6 a.m.)

These cameras will only be in place during construction times and there will be signage letting drivers know cameras are in use. If you drive 15 mph or more over the posted speed limit, a series of images will be captured of your car. A citation will then be mailed to the registered owner.

First offense: written warning and no fine.

Second offense: $75

Every following offense: $150 fine

“It shouldn’t have to take a speed safety camera for folks to slow down,” Rouse said. “It should be, we know it’s a work zone, we know lives are at risk, let me slow down. That should be the thought process.”

There are several steps in the process to verify accuracy. For example, Connecticut State Police will review the information and certify whether the data collected is correct.

“Any trooper that is looking to be apart of this, has to go through at least a two hour training to be conducted next week,” said Sgt. Christine Jeltema, of Connecticut State Police.

Drivers were skeptical of the cameras.

“People, obviously, shouldn’t be going too fast but I don’t think that’s a way to prevent it,” said Eddie Walker, of Woodbury.

Meanwhile, Raymond Gill said “It will be good” and he thought this would be helpful in preventing accidents.

The program runs through the end of the year. CTDOT said these cameras, which will be at three designated locations at a time, will move — but with plenty of notice given.

If you would like to contest your citation, please mail the hearing coupon in your citation – located near the bottom of the Notice of Liability — to the State of Connecticut’s Centralized Infractions Bureau at P.O. Box 5044, Hartford, CT 06102.

Those who receive citations may contest them based on the defenses outlined in the legislation authorized the program. For more information, please see Connecticut General Statutes Chapter 241 Sec. 13a-264.