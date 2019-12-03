CTDOT says new weather stations will help make roadways safer for drivers this winter

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Winter weather has already arrived, and CTDOT hopes new technology will help keep drivers safe on the roads during inclement weather.

Officials said new weather stations scattered on roadsides throughout the state are doing most of the heavy lifting.

“The brand new technology has nothing to do with plows, it’s a weather station, and they are located right beside the roadways,” said CTDOT’s Kevin Nursick. “This is like having a News 8 meteorologist on every street corner. This consents wind direction barometer and temperature; it also has sensors in the ground. I can tell you what’s going on in the roadway so that DOT can stay out ahead of the storm.”

The stations are equipped with a camera, which helps officials keep an eye on the weather in the area.

“We have a camera on each one of these as well so we can collect a snapshot of what it looks like, and then, we also gather road condition data as well,” Nursick said.

The data collected goes well beyond the temperature; it also measures how much salt is on the road.

“So, we can tell just how salty the material is on the roadway. It gives us the information we would need to determine if we have to get back out there and put more treatments down.”

Nursick said the stations have allowed them to be more proactive.

“It will give us proactive information to help us determine whether or not we need to get out there proactively or what time we would need to get out there to prevent any problems.”

CTDOT tried the stations out last year and said it was so successful they needed to add more. So far, there are 40 around the state.