NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) announced a plan on Tuesday to design wrong-way detection systems in Eastern Connecticut.

These detection systems will be installed at 27 limited-access highway off-ramps that the CTDOT considers to be high-risk spots for wrong-way drivers.

According to CTODOT, officials plan to install new equipment such as pedestals, thermal and CCTV cameras, solar panels, cellular modems, internally illuminated signs and signage.

The equipment will be used to detect wrong-way vehicles. Once a vehicle is detected, it will activate flashing red LED lights on the borders of the internally illuminated wrong-way signs.

These signs will alert drivers that they’re driving the wrong way and send a notification to the Connecticut State Police and CTDOT’s Highway Operations Center at the same time.

“We continue to do what we can to prevent wrong-way driving crashes from happening,” said Jonathan Corilla, CTDOT project manager. “These signs are a key component of our continued efforts to improve safety and stop wrong-way drivers.”

CTDOT officials said the design plans are expected to be completed by March 2024.

See the full list of the targeted locations below:

 TownRouteDirectionExit Number
1Bozrah2East23
2Clinton95South63
3Colchester2East21
4Colchester2West16
5Colchester2West21
6Deep River9South4
7Deep River9South5
8East Lyme95North72
9East Lyme95North73
10East Lyme95South74
11Essex9North4
12Groton95South89
13Montville2AEast/West6
14Montville395South6
15Norwich2West27
16Norwich395North18
17Norwich395South18
18Old Lyme95North71
19Old Saybrook95South66
20Old Saybrook95North66
21Plainfield395North32
22Plainfield395South32
23Putnam395South47
24Putnam395North45
25Stonington95South91
26Thompson395North49
27Waterford95North 81
SOURCE: CTDOT website