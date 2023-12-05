NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) announced a plan on Tuesday to design wrong-way detection systems in Eastern Connecticut.

These detection systems will be installed at 27 limited-access highway off-ramps that the CTDOT considers to be high-risk spots for wrong-way drivers.

According to CTODOT, officials plan to install new equipment such as pedestals, thermal and CCTV cameras, solar panels, cellular modems, internally illuminated signs and signage.

The equipment will be used to detect wrong-way vehicles. Once a vehicle is detected, it will activate flashing red LED lights on the borders of the internally illuminated wrong-way signs.

These signs will alert drivers that they’re driving the wrong way and send a notification to the Connecticut State Police and CTDOT’s Highway Operations Center at the same time.

“We continue to do what we can to prevent wrong-way driving crashes from happening,” said Jonathan Corilla, CTDOT project manager. “These signs are a key component of our continued efforts to improve safety and stop wrong-way drivers.”

CTDOT officials said the design plans are expected to be completed by March 2024.

See the full list of the targeted locations below: