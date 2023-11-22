WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The day before Thanksgiving is considered “Blackout Wednesday,” due to high rates of drunk driving crashes across the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration.

“Blackout Wednesday” is a popular day for people to head out to bars or parties ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday to see old friends and family members.

Local and state police departments across Connecticut have set up DUI checkpoints to try and catch drunk drivers before crashes occur.



This holiday the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Administration have teamed up to protect citizens from the dangers of drunk driving.



During the Thanksgiving period in 2021, 190 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration.

Connecticut Department of Transportation Spokesperson Josh Morgan said about 40 percent of roadway fatalities in the state have been caused by drunk driving.



“What we’re seeing is that people are consuming way too much alcohol, and then making that decision to get behind the wheel. Our message is simple — [This] Thanksgiving holiday, go out, enjoy yourself. If you’re drinking, don’t drive,”Morgan said.



You can stay safe by arranging a sober ride with a designated driver, taking public transportation or using a ride-share service to get home.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said if you anything suspicious or any drivers weaving in and out of traffic to call police right away.