HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority (CTPL) reminded residents on Thursday that the state’s paid leave act supports individuals bonding with a new family member, through birth kinship, adoption or foster care.

Workers may also be eligible to receive income replacement benefits for absences associated with pre-placement activities such as court appointments or travel.

The CTPL said 42 families have been approved for paid leave for bonding with and hosting an adopted child as of Monday.

“When a relative commits to becoming either a temporary or permanent safe haven for a child, they don’t have the benefit of having nine months to prepare for the unforeseen logistical, financial and emotional changes that impact the entire family,” said Jessika Holmes of Hartford previously licensed Kinship Caregiver, who has guardianship of her niece.

To apply for paid benefits when starting, hosting or expanding a family applicants must provide accurate information as well as a birth certificate, bonding statement and employment verification form, according to the CTPL.

To apply for paid leave online, workers will need to first create an account with CT.gov and the process only takes approximately 10 minutes. The applicant may submit their claim online and assistance is available by calling 877-499-8606. Hours of operation to speak to a live representative are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.