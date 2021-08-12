CT’s 2021 Sales Tax-Free Week starts Sunday just in time for back-to-school season

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Sales Tax-Free Week begins this Sunday just in time for the back-to-school season.

During this tax-free week, “retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax. The exemption during Sales Tax-Free Week applies to each eligible item costing under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice,” the governor’s office explained.

“Having this tax-free holiday helps working families stretch their dollar a little bit more during the busy back-to-school season while giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “I also encourage everyone taking advantage of this tax-free holiday to consider shopping at some of our locally-owned retailers and support Connecticut’s small business community.”

The annual tax-free week runs this year from Aug. 15-21.

Specific information on Connecticut’s Sales Tax-Free Week, including a listing of individual items that are exempt or taxable, can be found by visiting the Department of Revenue Services website at ct.gov/drs.