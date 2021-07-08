CT’s AG Tong calling on Purdue Pharma to own up to decades of misconduct, their role in creating opioid crisis

Conn. (WTNH) — More than a dozen states, including New York and Massachusetts, are dropping their objections to a reorganization plan for Stamford-based Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, however, isn’t budging.

“People ask me, ‘you’re the home state AG, what does that mean to you?’ And that means to me that I have a special obligation to be aggressive for Connecticut families and the thousands of victims that have been impacted by this crisis,” Tong said.

Purdue Pharma is owned by the Sackler family. Tong says the Sacklers and Purdue need to own up to their decades of misconduct and their role in creating the opioid crisis.

The company agreed to make millions of documents public. Members of the Sackler family will kick in $50-million of their own money.

Tong said no amount is ever going to be enough. “More importantly, more than a thousand families [were] wrecked by the addiction and opioid crisis in our state. I don’t see any recognition by the Sacklers or Purdue that they played a central role in this, and that they’re responsible.”

According to Tong, we lose more than a thousand people a year in Connecticut and more than $10-billion in economic damage to the state.

Despite this, he says the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma refuse to say they are responsible.

“As far as I can tell, nobody on their side is selling any art, any boats, any houses, any cars. They’re not feeling any pain even close to the pain that Connecticut families feel every day.”