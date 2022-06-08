BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Something sweet is coming to local libraries to commemorate Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo this June.

Zoo Director Gregg Dancho announced that the zoo will be hosting a special prize-winning event, the “Pot of Honey” search, which will not only commemorate the zoo’s 100th birthday but also the opening of the new Andean bear habitat.

Officials also stated the event will help support literacy and reading in children as well.

500 sweet prizes have been sponsored by the zoo in 23 libraries spread across 16 towns. These prizes are designed as little pots of honey, stated officials.

Some of the prizes include:

500 “Honey Pot” prizes hidden in children’s books

Yearlong family membership to the zoo

Free passes, both four packs and individual

Free plush toys

Zoo Adoption Kits

Discounts at the zoo’s gift shop

Ice cream cones

Carousel rides

There are also two grand prizes, according to the zoo’s press release. One is a free child’s birthday party held at the zoo, and the other is a Zoomobile visit to a child’s classroom.

Officials say this prized event will take place on Saturday, June 18. Children and families will be welcome to the libraries to search through books on bears, both fiction and nonfiction, in the children’s books departments.

Libraries participating in the “Pot of Honey” search are in the following towns:

Trumbull

Wilton

Milford

Weston

New Canaan

Monroe

Stratford

Easton

Two branches in Fairfield

Danbury

Cheshire

Beacon Falls

Both branches in Shelton

Hamden

All five branches in Bridgeport

“We’re unbearably excited to offer our ‘Wild About Reading’ prize search to area children,” Dancho said. “Educating children about wild animals and wild places is core to our mission and celebrates our 100th birthday by encouraging a love for reading and wildlife.”

The zoo’s official birthday celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, according to officials.