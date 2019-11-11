 

CT’s Blue Ribbon Panel on Recycling to hold first meeting on Tuesday

Connecticut

(WTNH) — A new group is being put together to try to find ways to improve recycling efforts in Connecticut and lower costs for cities and towns.

The Blue Ribbon Panel on Eecycling is scheduled to hold its first meeting Tuesday in Hartford. Earlier this year, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities said communities across the state have seen recycling move from being a revenue generator to a growing expense.

In January of 2018, China stopped accepting lower grade recyclables, leaving many states in the U.S. without a market for recycling.

