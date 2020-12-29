CT’s first official State Troubadour creates new ‘Good Riddance To 2020’ song

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s first official State Troubadour is getting ready for the new year in a perfectly fitting way.

Tom Callinan sings,

Virtual is all we can do. So I’ve done Zoom and Facebook live and I’ve written a bunch of new songs that I wouldn’t have had the time to COVID had not come along. So good riddance to 2020, we can’t wait til you’re done. We’re setting our sights on the future, and 2021.

Tom Callinan was the State’s Troubadour in 1991 serving as an ambassador of music and song and promoting cultural literacy among Connecticut citizens.

Callinan says this latest song called “Good Riddance To 2020” came to him last Wednesday while he was practicing for a virtual New Year’s Eve performance.