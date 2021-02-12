CT’s Kid Governor encourages others to send Valentine’s cards, packages to seniors this holiday

Conn. (WTNH) — The Kid Governor already getting to work trying to bring smiles to some of the state’s older residents.

Reese Naughton, Connecticut’s Kid Governor, is collecting Valentine’s and then making sure they get to area nursing homes. Part of her platform is brightening the lives of nursing home residents through positive messages, and what better way than to send cards and care packages from kids. She says her great grandmother was her insipiration

“So my great-grandma is 102 and she lives in a nursing home in Groton and she has been so lonely because I haven’t been able to see her and every time we call her she’s like, ‘Come bust me out here.’ And so I just wanted her to have a Happy Valentine’s Day and to get more positive,” she said.

So how can you help? She’s encouraging everyone to drop off care packages and Valentine’s to your local nursing home and next Saturday.

She’ll be part of a drive-by car parade for all the nursing home residents in Plantsville’s The Summit to brighten their day.