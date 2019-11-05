Breaking News
Police shut down Southbound Interstate 91 between Exits 29A and 27 in Hartford for multi-vehicle crash

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

CT’s top prosecutor delays retirement to review use-of-force investigations

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The state’s top prosecutor is delaying his planned retirement to review use-of-force investigations.

Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane was slated to retire on Friday, but the Hartford Courant reports that he’s staying on for another month to review unresolved deadly police shooting investigations by Hartford State Attorney Gail Hardy’s office.

There are five cases dating back to March 2008, in which Hardy has not issued a full report yet. The state attorney’s report is required under state law to determine if the actions of the police officers involved were within the law.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss