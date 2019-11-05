CT’s top prosecutor delays retirement to review use-of-force investigations

(WTNH) — The state’s top prosecutor is delaying his planned retirement to review use-of-force investigations.

Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane was slated to retire on Friday, but the Hartford Courant reports that he’s staying on for another month to review unresolved deadly police shooting investigations by Hartford State Attorney Gail Hardy’s office.

There are five cases dating back to March 2008, in which Hardy has not issued a full report yet. The state attorney’s report is required under state law to determine if the actions of the police officers involved were within the law.