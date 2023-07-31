The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) announced on Monday that battery electric buses have returned to service for CTtransit.

Connecticut is looking to decarbonize its entire bus fleet by 2035 to reduce air pollution and the state’s dependency on fossil fuels.

The battery electric buses use batteries to power electric motors for propulsion and the bus’s auxiliary systems. The battery electric buses are classified as zero-emission vehicles, as they do not admit any tailpipe emissions.

“These buses operate in areas that are disproportionately burdened by air pollution, and removing diesel emissions is vital to the health and wellbeing of all our residents. In addition to having no emissions, these buses are quieter, provide a smoother ride, and have lower maintenance costs than diesel vehicles.”

The battery electric buses have been out of service since July 2022, after one of the electric buses caught fire in Hamden.

Officials said the fire was due to a defect in the design of the bus that was part of a national recall. The manufacturer New Flyer recalled the buses and made repairs to correct the defect.

CTDOT said the agency worked closely with New Flyer, the charger manufacturer, ABB, and CTtransit to bring the electric buses back to service safely.

Officials said, the work included enhancement training and procedures for operators. Enhancements were also made to the battery thermal management systems and monitoring software.

CTDOT said all of the battery electric buses went under a throughout in section followed by road testing to ensure the system updates and enhancements to meet the standards of the state’s extensive public transportation network.