HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Cumberland Farms is offering customers one free hot or iced coffee in any size to celebrate the new year.

The offer will run from 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve Thursday, Dec. 31, to 5 a.m. New Year’s Day Jan 1, 2021.

Customers can also opt for tea or hot chocolate instead.

To find a Cumberland Farms near you, go to their store locations map online.