HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — CVS Health announced Friday that it would lay off 306 employees in Connecticut as part of its plan to cut about 5,000 positions nationwide.

According to the WARN notice, the job cuts at the facility on Farmington Avenue in Hartford will begin on Oct. 21 and end on Dec. 30, 2023.

“For WARN purposes, the remote employees only are treated as “assigned” to the Connecticut location,” a letter from the health giant read. “These remote workers have been aggregated with the local employee numbers, resulting in a layoff of more than 500 employees in the aggregate; however, only 306 positions that are being terminated are held by Connecticut residents.”

After the layoffs, the employee count in Connecticut will be approximately 9,000, a spokesperson for CVS Health said.

CVS Health acquired Hartford-based health insurer Aetna in 2018.

In a memo sent to employees earlier this month, CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said those impacted will be notified in the coming weeks and will receive severance pay and benefits.

“The decisions on which positions to eliminate were extremely difficult, but they were made with care and consideration,” the memo read. “We will do everything we can to support those affected.”

The company also said “customer-facing” workers in its stores, pharmacies, clinics, and customer service centers would not be affected.