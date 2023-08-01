NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CVS Health plans to lay off thousands of employees nationwide this year, according to an internal memo obtained by News 8.

The memo, sent to employees Monday by CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch, stated 5,000 jobs will be cut in total, and those impacted will be notified in the coming weeks and will receive severance pay and benefits.

“The decisions on which positions to eliminate were extremely difficult, but they were made with care and consideration,” the memo reads. “We will do everything we can to support those affected.”

The company is “evolving to adapt to new consumer health needs and expectations,” according to the memo.

The company did not specify how many people in Connecticut would be laid off but said “customer-facing” workers in its stores, pharmacies, clinics, and customer service centers would not be affected.

CVS Health acquired Hartford-based health insurer Aetna in 2018.

“It is disappointing to see five years after the merger of CVS Health and Aetna, the company is making significant layoffs, and it raises questions about the impact large corporate mergers are having on employees, shareholders, and the public,” Rep. John Larson (CT-01) said. “Aetna CVS Health employs thousands of workers in our state, and we must ensure they can continue to support their families.”

CVS Health employs about 300,000 people nationwide.