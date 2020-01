HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The mayor of Hamden announced on social media that a gas line was damaged Monday morning.

According to Mayor Curt Balzano Leng of Hamden, Souther CT Gas is on scene working on the damaged gas line. Skiff Street between Whitney and Dixwell has been closed.

Officials say to avoid the area for the next several hours on Monday.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.