DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Danbury Starbucks is celebrating after becoming the third store to unionize in Connecticut.

The Berkshire Center store won union representation in a vote of 18-1 on Thursday. In May, the store filed a petition to unionize with Starbucks Workers United — a national campaign that calls for better working conditions and fights against Starbucks’ hour cuts, inadequate staffing, and disregard for partner safety.

Now, the Danbury Starbucks joins West Hartford and Vernon as unionized stores in the state.

Jake Domey, a supervisor at the Berkshire Center store who has been with the company for 11 years, said he made the decision to be a part of the union to “advocate for one another.”

“It ensures that our voices are heard, that we have a say in the environment in which we work,” Domey said. “It is time to remind Starbucks that its greatest asset has always been the people who work in their stores daily, and that we deserve more. Partners over profit.”

Other baristas at the store echoed similar sentiments.

“I voted yes because worker exploitation is evil,” said Joe Gless, who has been a barista for three years. “We are more than cogs in a machine. We are the machine and we deserve a seat at the table.”

Last week, the West Hartford Starbucks — which became the first store to unionize in the state — joined a nationwide strike, which shut the store down all through the morning rush. The store complained that workers still do not have a contract, and they’re waiting for the company to sit down to discuss wages and benefits.

The strike also pertained to a claim that the company banned LGBTQIA+ displays. However, Starbucks said it continues to be at the forefront of supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

Since Dec. 2021, over 330 Starbucks stores in 38 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized, and within a 12-month period, Starbucks Workers United formed more unions than any U.S. company in the past 20 years.