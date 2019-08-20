Darien man accused of killing maintenance worker during family vacation called the ordeal a ‘nightmare’

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Scott Hapgood, the man accused of killing a maintenance worker in the Caribbean, spoke about the incident during a news conference Tuesday.

A recent toxicology report obtained by ABC News showed that Mitchel had cocaine and alcohol in his system the night he died. The report showed a blood alcohol level of .181 — more than twice the U.S. legal limit.

“We want the same thing as the people of Anguilla, for the truth to come out,” he said. “We have a long road ahead of us, but I’m looking forward to someday getting back to the life we once had.”

Police said Mitchel got into the family’s room after telling them he had to fix a bathroom sink. Officials said Mitchel showed a knife and demanded money.

“On April 13, my family’s life was changed forever,” he said. “Since that day, we’ve been living a nightmare that has gradually become our reality.”

Hapgood, of Darien, is accused of killing 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel while vacationing with his family at a 5-star resort on the island of Anguilla.

“I feared for my life, as well as the lives of my daughters,” he said.

Hapgood then got into a violent struggle with Mitchel to protect his family and Mitchel was killed.

Hapgood will return to Anguilla for a court appearance on Thursday.