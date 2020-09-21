Daycare mask mandate takes effect today for kids at least 3-years-old

Conn. (WTNH) — An important reminder for parents – Starting today, kids who are at least 3-years-old will have to wear face masks at daycare.

Kids 3-years-old and older in daycare are now required to wear face masks, according to a new statewide mandate taking effect in childcare facilities.

There are exceptions, such as if your child has a documented medical condition or special needs. The guideline states kids do not have to wear masks while eating, sleeping or resting.

