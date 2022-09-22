HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A coalition in Hartford is trying to get the word out about a federal student loan forgiveness program for public service workers in Connecticut, like teachers, police officers and firefighters.

The application deadline for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program is Oct. 31.



It’s been around for years, but the eligibility requirements recently expanded with a limited-time waiver. The issue is that many people don’t know about it.

Melissa Streeto, an assistant state’s attorney, had more than $60,000 of college and law school student loan debt forgiven this year, thanks to PSLF.

“It was a gift truly to have that debt wiped clean,” Streeto said.

The Student Loan Fund in Connecticut is a student borrower-led organization that advocates for student debt cancellation, said they want to get the word out on what Cristher Estrada Perez calls a life-changing program.

“We estimate over 110,000 workers are eligible in Connecticut today, but less than 1% has taken advantage of the cancellation,” said Estrada Perez, the executive director of the Student Loan Fund in Connecticut.

To qualify for the PSLF Program:

You must work for 10 years in a qualifying public sector job

Any 10 years of public service, in any combination of jobs, counts

Need to have made 120 payments on your student loans (any debt is eligible)

There’s no income limit or graduation requirement

Veterans are also eligible

People who had their applications to the program rejected are encouraged to apply again.

“We want every single person who has dedicated their career to serving their communities or our country to get the benefit of this loan forgiveness,” Mayor Luke Bronin (D-Hartford).

For some helpful tips and tools to guide you through the application process, or to find out if you’re eligible, visit PSLFCT.org.