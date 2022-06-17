HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a summer job? The final deadline to apply to be a lifeguard at Connecticut state parks for the 2022 season is Monday, June 20.

Starting pay for lifeguards recently increased to $19 to $21 per hour, up from $16 per hour last year.

“Lifeguards provide an incredibly important service to those who visit State Parks,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “DEEP has worked hard to provide a salary that is more reflective of the service lifeguards provide to our state. We encourage anyone out there who’s still looking for a great summer job to apply right now for a chance to join our amazing team.”

The basic responsibilities of lifeguards include monitoring activities in swimming areas, working to caution swimmers about unsafe areas, rescuing swimmers in danger of drowning, and administering first aid and CPR as required. Lifeguards will also perform general maintenance tasks and other related duties, according to DEEP officials.

DEEP said it will provide all the training that is required to work as a lifeguard at the state park beaches. This training time will be paid. A prerequisite swim test for applicants will take place on June 21.

Lifeguards will work from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 5 days a week, for a total of 40 hours. Most weekends and the July 4 holiday are mandatory, DEEP said. Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old, and lifeguard supervisors must be at least 18.

Lifeguard positions are still available at several inland and shoreline swimming areas, including:

Black Rock State Park, Watertown

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Indian Well State Park, Shelton

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

Apply by the June 20 deadline online at Lifeguard Program (ct.gov).