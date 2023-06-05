NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With Connecticut’s legislative session scheduled to end Wednesday, lawmakers are putting the final touches on the state’s two-year budget and working on some other last minute bills.

A vote could come as soon as Monday on a budget that appears be somewhere around $51 billion.

Democrats and Republicans in Hartford say they are working together to hammer out a bipartisan budget deal before 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The House and Senate have already passed a bill designed to prevent wrong-way driving. It requires the state DOT to expand wrong-way detection and notification systems on highway exit ramps. The bill now goes to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk.

Lawmakers have also passed a bill that makes it legal to kill bears under certain circumstances. If a bear comes after you, your family or your property, you now have the right to defend yourself. This bill also awaits the Democratic governor’s signature.

Lawmakers are looking to expand screening for a virus that can lead to birth defects. It’s called cytomegalovirus and it is a leading non-genetic cause of birth defects such as loss of hearing.

