(WTNH) – Time is running out for those who are eligible for the child tax rebate. Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz were trying to get the word out on Tuesday about the unclaimed money.

Eligible residents could get at least $250 from the child tax rebate that the state is offering to parents.

“We believe there are 350,000 eligible families across the state,” Bysiewicz said.

The deadline for the money is July 31, which is a special day for two reasons.

“But it’s actually not a special day, because it’s my birthday. It’s a really important deadline for people to potentially put $250, $500, $750 in their pockets,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

So far, only half of eligible families have applied for the rebate, which means money is being left on the table.

“You do have five days left. Don’t waste this opportunity. Go to ct.gov, our state commissioner is sending out 300,000 notices right now,” Lamont said.

Here are the eligibility rules:

The max rebate is $250 per child for up to three kids

If you are single or married, but file taxes separately, you have to make $100,000 or less

If you file as head of the household, you must make $160,000 or less

Those married filed jointly have to make $200,000 or less to get the rebate

In Connecticut, it costs the average family $17,000 a year for childcare, according to a study commissioner by the state on tax fairness. So, an extra $250 is bound to come in hand.

The deadline is Sunday, July 31 and checks will be mailed out by the end of August.

For more information, click here.