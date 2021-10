Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is right around the corner and you can still vote by absentee ballot in the upcoming election.

That’s because the state is still allowing the pandemic to be used as an excuse to vote absentee. If you want to vote that way, you need to act soon. You must request an absentee ballot by filling out an application and dropping it off or mailing it to your town clerk.

Find information on an absentee ballot application here.

Municipal elections are Nov. 2, 2021.