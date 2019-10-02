Deadly plane crash impacts airport operations, travelers at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– A deadly plane crash impacted operations and passengers at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday.

Bradley was shut down for hours and is now open again but not at full capacity. Flights are still delayed or canceled.

“It’s just frustrating,” said Nancy Berney, a passenger.

“Um, I’ll stay in a hotel and go when they have a flight,” said June Harrison, of Springfiele, Missouri.

“First they canceled the flight an hour, then two hours. Now, they canceled them all day,” said Don Hust, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Air traffic in and out of Bradley International was grounded for hours Wednesday following this deadly plane crash.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. I will not get the faces of the people out of my head because I personally saw them on the ground up close,” said Maria Frazier, an airport worker.

Then the domino effect with dozens of cancellations, delays and thousands of passengers stranded.

“Tomorrow all the flights are booked. We’re flying Southwest, so the first available flight we can get out was noon on Friday,” said Hust.

Some folks were forced to wait it out on the airport floor as ticket agents scrambled.

“Thought I was gonna get on a flight. It got canceled,” said Berney.

Nancy Berney was headed down south to visit the grand kids.

“And now I’m just trying to re-book to go see my grandchildren in North Carolina,” said Berney.

Finally, a glimmer of hope when just after 1 p.m., TSA checkpoint lines reopened.