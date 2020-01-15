Death investigation, possibly connected to Colchester family, continues in Florida

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Police in Florida are investigating the deaths of four people in a home just south of Orlando, that is possibly connected to a family from Connecticut who was reported missing.

Authorities are expected to release an update on this case at some point Wednesday.

In the meantime, you have people in two communities with a number of questions as everyone waits for police to connect the dots.

A home in Celebration, Florida is now a crime scene after four bodies were found inside on Monday. The Todt family, originally from Colchester, was living here.

“It shocked me when I heard they were gone,” said a neighbor.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims as they wait for autopsy results.

A neighbor says they have not seen Tony and Megan Todt, or their three young kids, since November, which is difficult news for those who used to play with the family.

“They always had a smile on their face. They loved board games and soccer and basketball and they just seemed like really happy kids,” said a neighbor.

Another neighbor snapped a photo shortly after the bodies were found of a man described as the father, Tony Todt, being taken away in handcuffs. But police have not said if he’s been arrested or how he’s connected to all of this.

“I’m like still in shock. I can’t believe any of this happened. And they were so sweet. I still can’t believe it, any of it,” said a neighbor.

This story is hitting people hard in Colchester as well, especially those who knew the family personally. Tony and Megan Todt own Family Physical Therapy in town. Everyone is now waiting for word on what happened.

The Todts were reported missing in mid- December by family members. Records indicate they sold their Colchester home back in 2017.

