Death of restrained inmate is ruled a homicide

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The death of an inmate who was placed in restraints and went into cardiac arrest has been ruled a homicide.

Connecticut’s chief medical examiner ruled Thursday that 30-year-old Carl Talbot‘s sudden death was due to physical struggle, with restraint, as well as atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease and morbid obesity. Talbot weighed about 400 pounds (181 kilograms).

He died last March in a New Haven jail after a struggle with jail staff for refusing to leave the shower area. He was found unresponsive after being pepper sprayed and placed in the restraints.

Talbot had struggled with serious mental illness. He was a nonviolent offender and initially was arrested for breach of peace and trespassing.

