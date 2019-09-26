Death total rises to 10 in EEE epidemic

(WTNH) — EEE continues to cause concern as it brings the the total number of deaths to ten, the fourth casualty for Massachusetts alone.

Health officials in Massachusetts say it was an elderly man that was killed. There have been 27 human cases in six states this year. The CDC says there usually are only between five to ten human cases per year.

In East Hartford, the mayor announced a 5:30 p.m. curfew at all of the town’s athletic fields until further notice. All school-sponsored outdoor activities were also called off.

More than a dozen towns in Connecticut have found mosquitoes carrying EEE. Health officials say the key to stopping the virus- a good frost to kill the mosquitoes.