KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Christine Rosati Randall was among several Killingly parents who testified in front of the state Board of Education today.

“Students are returning to school tomorrow in Killingly without the necessary mental health supports they need in order to learn,” said Rosati Randall. “This is creating additional anxiety for students. They do not feel supported.”

“We are pleading with you. Take action,” said Killingly parent Kristine Cicchetti who also spoke in front of the state BOE.

Some of the parents also testified back in April when they filed a complaint with the state because the Killingly Board of Education rejected a proposal for a school-based health clinic at the high school which would have provided mental health and behavioral health services to students many of whom say they are struggling.

The Killingly board has said there are other alternatives.

“The school-based health center is the quickest way to get those services in place at no cost to the district whereas those other positions do come at a cost,” said Rosati Randall.

On Friday, some members of the Killingly Board of Education also attended a meeting with the department in Hartford as part of the investigation.

Some of the same parents were also in Hartford meeting with the Connecticut State Department of Education as part of its investigation into the parents’ complaint.

“Because the time is so late and the crisis is so dire we ask that the board take immediate action,” Attorney Andrew Feinstein told the state Board of Education today. He represents the parents.

They hope the state board will listen and respond to their concerns because they don’t believe their local board has. News8 reached out to the Killingly BOE chairman and are waiting to hear back.