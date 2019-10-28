Debate teams from Harvard, Howard universities square off in 10th annual Great Debate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Great Debate was back in Connecticut. The Howard University and Harvard University debate teams squared off in Hartford on Monday.

That was something people needed to know as they headed to work in Hartford on Monday morning- you will have lots of company because the Great Debate draws a great big crowd.

This is the tenth year Howard and Harvard Universities faced each other in a formal debate sponsored by the NAACP. Each year the crowd gets bigger and bigger. Thousands were packed into the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport last year as Howard beat Harvard.

The two topics up for debate this year here at the XL Center: Should the House of Representatives pursue the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and should Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z, have entered a partnership with the NFL.

School kids were bused in to cheer on the sides, and it draws a major crowd. That’s why they have to keep holding it in sports arenas. So downtown Hartford was as busy as a night when there’s a big concert at the XL Center. It just happened on a Monday morning instead, so you got rush hour traffic, too. The debate started at 10:00 a.m.

News 8’s Keith Kountz returned as moderator again this year.

