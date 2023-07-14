WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents on Salt Island Road in Westbrook got quite a surprise Thursday night when a dock washed up on their shore.

“Last night at the high tide it was really splashing around a lot,” said Kama Einhorn who lives across from the Westbrook beach where the dock landed.

Pieces of the dock which were attached last night have now broken off. One is still here while the other has floated away.

“Everyday is a different surprise down here but today is a little more surprising than usual,” said Einhorn.

The dock is reportedly just part of the dock which broke away from Glastonbury Marina Wednesday with eleven boats still attached to it.

Most of those boats have now been retrieved but the dock continued into Long Island Sound where pieces were spotted as far east as East Lyme and as far west as Westbrook.

The big question now is who is going to remove the docks pieces and clean it all up.

Some residents have taken it upon themselves to clean up some of the smaller debris which came ashore as well.

“I always pick up the trash but not anything like this before,” said Pam Casale of Westbrook.

Clean-up also continues at Westbrook’s town beaches where Kevin Braza’s construction company had a six-hour window in which to get most of the debris cleaned up on West Beach before high tide returned.

“We’re trying to organize it,” said Braza who owns K.E. Braza Construction. “Get the bigger pieces out and then we’re bringing the smaller equipment in to clean up all the garbage because we also have garbage.

Logs and other debris also line the beach at the Surf Club in Madison where the town’s three beaches were closed because of it.

“It is pretty heavy actually,” said Capt. Ryan Berner of the Sunbeam Fleet in Niantic found a sign floating among a lot of other dangerous debris offshore.

He was taking passengers out on his charter fishing boat.

“It’s tough,” Ryan said. “Definitely tough on the way in dodging all the logs and everything.”

Boaters are warned that while the debris they see can be dangerous, there is also other debris just under the surface of the water which can pose more problems because they may not be aware it is there.