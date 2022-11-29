Conn. (WTNH) — Winter is right around the corner, but when will it actually feel like Christmas in Connecticut?

According to a survey, conducted by the travel experts of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, Nutmeggers said that it typically feels like the first day of Christmas in Connecticut on December 10.

On this day, Connecticut residents may try to get into the spirit by hanging decorations, cutting down a tree, or watching a Christmas flick. It might even be time to turn on the must-listen-to Christmas tune: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Why do people tend to officially get into the Christmas spirit on this day?

Travel experts believe it may be a point in the month where people could see Christmas Day at the end of the tunnel; Christmas parties will start being arranged at work, families will make plans to get together for the holidays, and of course, Starbucks’ annual festive menu is in full-swing.

Another factor might be weather. In the northeast, coats, scarves and gloves will be necessary. However, FamilyDestinationsGuide.com identified that the date where it’ll feel most like Christmas in weather terms is on December 31. Data over the last 26 years showed that this date will likely have the coldest weather and the most snowfall.