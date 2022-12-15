NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The deadline for Connecticut residents to enroll in a new health insurance plan for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2023, is Thursday, Dec. 15.

Access Health CT allows residents to shop, compare and enroll in insurance plans.

Those who enroll before Dec. 15 will begin coverage on Jan. 1, and anyone who enrolls between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 will begin coverage on Feb. 1.

How to sign up: