NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The deadline for Connecticut residents to enroll in a new health insurance plan for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2023, is Thursday, Dec. 15.
Access Health CT allows residents to shop, compare and enroll in insurance plans.
Those who enroll before Dec. 15 will begin coverage on Jan. 1, and anyone who enrolls between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 will begin coverage on Feb. 1.
How to sign up:
- Free online help is available at AccessHealthCT.com.
- In-person help via a certified broker or enrollment specialist can be found here.
- See a schedule of enrollment fairs throughout the state and register here.
- AHCT’s Navigator partner locations with help from enrollment specialists can be found here.
- Find enrollment locations, which will be available across the state, here.
- For help by phone, call 1-855-805-4325, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Customers who are deaf or hearing impaired may use TTY at 1-855-789-2428 or call with a relay operator.