Conn. (WTNH) — Tree lightings, Christmas plays, ice skating events, and holiday celebrations. Welcome to December in Connecticut.

It’s December, which means it’s almost time for Connecticut to turn into the picturesque New England winter wonderland. Amid the cold weather, there’s still plenty to do this month to get out and enjoy both outdoor adventures and indoor, cozy activities.

We’ve rounded up a list of the best ways to celebrate this holiday season.

Tree Lightings

Nothing screams the holidays like a tree lighting! Nearly every town across the state is hosting its own tree lighting, while businesses, churches, and restaurants will celebrate with their own display. Here’s just a few places you can catch a tree lighting to kick-off the month.

  • Branford | Branford Town Center: 1205 Main St.
  • Bridgeport | 1469 Reservoir Ave.
  • Bridgewater | Bridgewater Congregational Church: 10 Clapboard Rd.
  • Cheshire | Bartlem Park: 520 S. Main St.
  • Colchester | Hop Culture Farms & Brew Co: 144 Cato Corner Rd.
  • Danbury | Stew Leonard’s: 99 Federal Rd., Danbury
  • East Hartford | Town Green: 1021 Main St.
  • Guilford | North Guilford Congregational Church: 159 Ledge Hill Rd.
  • Haddam | Haddam Neck Covenant Church: 17 Haddam Neck Rd., East Hampton
  • Lebanon | Jonathan Trumbull Library: 580 Exeter Rd.
  • Madison | Town Green: 8 Meeting House Ln.
  • Middlefield | Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company: 406 Jackson Hill Rd.
  • Milford | Gazebo on the Green: S. Broad St.
  • New Britain | 66 W Main St.
  • New Haven | New Haven Green: 250 Temple St.
  • New Milford | Village Green: 10 Main St.
  • North Branford | 290 Forest Rd., Northford
  • Oxford | Town Hall: 462 Oxford Rd.
  • Plainfield | Town Hall: 8 Community Ave.
  • Plymouth | The First Congregational Church of Plymouth: 10 Park St.
  • Sandy Hook | 102 Church Hill Rd.
  • Shelton | Veteran’s Memorial Park: 38 Canal St.
  • Stamford | 1 Landmark Sq.
  • Stonington | Wadawanuck Square: 22 High St.
  • Stratford | Two Roads Brewing Company: 1700 Stratford Ave.
  • Suffield | Town Green: 83 Mountain Rd. W
  • Waterbury | Town Green: W Main St.

Light Displays

There’s nothing quite like walking through a display of lights at night. Catch these special light displays at festivals, parks, museums, and even amusement parks across the state.

Ice Skating

Grab your coat, helmet, and ice skates as the weather cools down and hit one of these rinks or ponds in Connecticut. The best part? They’re all family-friendly, offering a winter activity for all age groups.

Christmas Shows

Christmas will be celebrated all month long with various shows across the state. Whether you’re into theater performances, musicals, EDM, or even punk, we’ve got you covered.

Hanukkah Menorah Lightings

Hanukkah will commence with special menorah lightings. See which communities will join together to celebrate lighting the first of eight candles on December 18.

Kwanzaa Celebrations

African-American culture is celebrated each year during Kwanzaa from December 26 to January 1. During the week, communities will come together to celebrate unity, creativity, and faith. Learn about the celebration and attend one of the events in Connecticut in December.

Visits with Santa

Santa will be on a roll this month, spreading holiday cheer to children across the state. See where you can meet Santa – and Mrs. Claus – all month long. At certain events, you can enjoy some cookies, eat pancakes, and take selfies with Santa!

Indoor & Outdoor Activities

Looking for something else? There are hundreds of holiday events in December, taking place both outdoors and indoors. Enjoy craft fairs, carnivals, markets, and festivals, as well as parties, outdoor strolls, and special experiences.