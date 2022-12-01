Conn. (WTNH) — Tree lightings, Christmas plays, ice skating events, and holiday celebrations. Welcome to December in Connecticut.

It’s December, which means it’s almost time for Connecticut to turn into the picturesque New England winter wonderland. Amid the cold weather, there’s still plenty to do this month to get out and enjoy both outdoor adventures and indoor, cozy activities.

We’ve rounded up a list of the best ways to celebrate this holiday season.

Tree Lightings

Nothing screams the holidays like a tree lighting! Nearly every town across the state is hosting its own tree lighting, while businesses, churches, and restaurants will celebrate with their own display. Here’s just a few places you can catch a tree lighting to kick-off the month.

Light Displays

There’s nothing quite like walking through a display of lights at night. Catch these special light displays at festivals, parks, museums, and even amusement parks across the state.

Ice Skating

Grab your coat, helmet, and ice skates as the weather cools down and hit one of these rinks or ponds in Connecticut. The best part? They’re all family-friendly, offering a winter activity for all age groups.

Christmas Shows

Christmas will be celebrated all month long with various shows across the state. Whether you’re into theater performances, musicals, EDM, or even punk, we’ve got you covered.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Hanukkah Menorah Lightings

Hanukkah will commence with special menorah lightings. See which communities will join together to celebrate lighting the first of eight candles on December 18.

Darien | The Post Road Shopping Center: 436 Boston Post Rd.

| The Post Road Shopping Center: 436 Boston Post Rd. Litchfield | 69 West St.

| 69 West St. New Milford | New Milford Hospital: 21 Elm St.

| New Milford Hospital: 21 Elm St. Sharon | Sharon Hospital: 50 Hospital Rd.

| Sharon Hospital: 50 Hospital Rd. Stamford | Latham Park: 269 Bedford St.

| Latham Park: 269 Bedford St. Stratford | Town Hall Green: 2725 Main St.

| Town Hall Green: 2725 Main St. Torrington | Charlotte Hungerford Hospital | 540 Litchfield St.

| Charlotte Hungerford Hospital | 540 Litchfield St. Waterbury | Town Green: West Main Street

| Light Up the BLVD: Columbia Blvd

| Town Green: West Main Street | Light Up the BLVD: Columbia Blvd West Haven | West Haven Green: 355 Main St.

| West Haven Green: 355 Main St. Wolcott | Center Road

Kwanzaa Celebrations

African-American culture is celebrated each year during Kwanzaa from December 26 to January 1. During the week, communities will come together to celebrate unity, creativity, and faith. Learn about the celebration and attend one of the events in Connecticut in December.

Visits with Santa

Santa will be on a roll this month, spreading holiday cheer to children across the state. See where you can meet Santa – and Mrs. Claus – all month long. At certain events, you can enjoy some cookies, eat pancakes, and take selfies with Santa!

Santa Claus with a bird on his shoulder. November 9, 2019 (Courtesy Oregon Humane Society)

Indoor & Outdoor Activities

Looking for something else? There are hundreds of holiday events in December, taking place both outdoors and indoors. Enjoy craft fairs, carnivals, markets, and festivals, as well as parties, outdoor strolls, and special experiences.