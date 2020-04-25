DEEP announces closure of some state parks due to full capacity

(WTNH) — Some state parks have been closed early because of being at full capacity Saturday morning.
Summer-like temperatures made way for many to get out and enjoy the weather ahead of an expected change for the weekend.
DEEP has released a list of closures due to parking lots at full capacity so far:
- Sleeping Giant State Park (Hamden)
- Paugussett State Forest (Newtown)
- C.P. Huntingon State Park (Newtown, Bethel, Redding)
- Southford Falls State Park (Southbury)
- Housatonic Meadows State Park (Sharon)
- Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area (Burlington)
- Devil’s Hopyard State Park (East Haddam)
- Penwood State Park (Bloomfield)
- Talcott Mountain State Park (Simsbury)
- George Waldo State Park (Southbury)
- Wadsworth Falls State Park (Middletown)
Check back for continuing updates on park closures around the state.