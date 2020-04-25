DEEP announces closure of some state parks due to full capacity

Breaking News
Several state parks fill to capacity on Memorial Day

(WTNH) — Some state parks have been closed early because of being at full capacity Saturday morning.

Summer-like temperatures made way for many to get out and enjoy the weather ahead of an expected change for the weekend.

DEEP has released a list of closures due to parking lots at full capacity so far:

  • Sleeping Giant State Park (Hamden)
  • Paugussett State Forest (Newtown)
  • C.P. Huntingon State Park (Newtown, Bethel, Redding)
  • Southford Falls State Park (Southbury)
  • Housatonic Meadows State Park (Sharon)
  • Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area (Burlington)
  • Devil’s Hopyard State Park (East Haddam)
  • Penwood State Park (Bloomfield)
  • Talcott Mountain State Park (Simsbury)
  • George Waldo State Park (Southbury)
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park (Middletown)

Check back for continuing updates on park closures around the state.

