DEEP announces closure of some state parks due to full capacity

(WTNH) — Some state parks have been closed early because of being at full capacity Saturday morning.

Summer-like temperatures made way for many to get out and enjoy the weather ahead of an expected change for the weekend.

DEEP has released a list of closures due to parking lots at full capacity so far:

Sleeping Giant State Park (Hamden)

Paugussett State Forest (Newtown)

C.P. Huntingon State Park (Newtown, Bethel, Redding)

Southford Falls State Park (Southbury)

Housatonic Meadows State Park (Sharon)

Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area (Burlington)

Devil’s Hopyard State Park (East Haddam)

Penwood State Park (Bloomfield)

Talcott Mountain State Park (Simsbury)

George Waldo State Park (Southbury)

Wadsworth Falls State Park (Middletown)

Check back for continuing updates on park closures around the state.