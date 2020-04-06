DEEP asks public to heed social distancing guidelines for state parks, some close

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As people across Connecticut are being urged to practice social distancing in stores, your local state park is no exception.

As the spring weather rolls in, many people want to get outside and find ways to enjoy it.

State officials have one major concern and that is that you practice the proper precautions during the coronavirus crisis.

RELATED: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19, first known infection of an animal

State parks across Connecticut are still open. A lot of them filling up over the weekend, but there are some social distancing guidelines to be practiced. The main message — do not gather.

“Our parks are still open but we need the public’s help and cooperation keeping them open. We want them open for solitary recreation, come out with just members of your household, no groups larger than five,” Chris Lewis, Colonel, Environmental Conservation Police.

The Environmental Conservation Police say they aren’t allowing picnics during the pandemic.

Officials say if social distancing is still not observed, they will shut down the parks.

Effective Monday, Kent Falls State Park will close for that very reason.

RELATED: 5,675 cases confirmed, 189 dead of coronavirus in Connecticut

The Ansonia portion of the Naugatuck Valley Riverwalk will also be closed. It stretches through several cities and towns. There have been concerns about people not social distancing there. Some people want other towns to close their part of the trail too.