DEEP asks the public for input about how newly-passed bottle bill should be implemented

(WTNH) — Big changes could be coming to bottle recycling in the state.

DEEP wanted to hear from the public Monday about how the newly-passed bottle bill should be implemented.

It provides for adding more containers to the collection, increasing container deposits to 10 cents and increasing handling fees for containers.

Local redemption center owners say that will help their industry grow in the state.

“The increased handling fee for the retailers and redemption centers will increase the number of small business-owned redemption centers in Connecticut. On the contrast… there are only 18 functioning [redemption centers] in Connecticut but we’ve seen in Maine and New York, redemption numbers up to 400 in Maine and 600 [redemption centers] in New York,” said Shahil Kantesaria, Principal Owner of Central CT Redemption Center in New Britain.

DEEP also welcomes written comments on the above topic. Comments may be submitted to chris.nelson@ct.gov with the subject line “Bottle Bill Modernization.” Comments should be submitted in PDF form by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

More information on Connecticut’s Bottle Bill Modernization Stakeholder Process can be found here.