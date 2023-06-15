Conn. (WTNH) — More than $8 million in state money is going to 17 cities and towns to help them be more climate resilient.



The announcement from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was made in a New Haven park Wednesday morning. The state said grants will be used as seed money to help communities and non-profits come up plans to deal with issues like flooding

and other off-shoots of climate change.

Once they have a plan, they can apply for federal money to fix the problems.



“We are proud to be responding to the concerns that we’ve heard from municipalities, from citizens, from business owners who are experiencing all of these impacts of climate change,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said.



“We have people who call us after every storm and say, ‘My basement is flooded again,'” Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said. “And this money is going to go and protect these properties.”



The $8.8 million is the first round of grants from DEEP’s new “Climate Resilience Fund”.

to provide a springboard for the state to get federal FEMA grants to fight climate change issues.