Conn. (WTNH) — A handful of parks in the state closed their swimming areas on Wednesday due to bacteria found in the water, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, Thompson’s Quaddick Park, and Gay City Park in Hebron all closed their swimming areas due to the presence of bacteria, DEEP said. The parks will be retested on Wednesday, with results available Thursday morning.

In addition to the three closures, the swimming area at Mashamoquet is closed for the 2022 season due to ongoing maintenance.

Samples are collected weekly by DEEP staff and are analyzed at the Department of Public Health for the presence of bacteria. While indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, they are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of waterbodies, DEEP said.

All shoreline state parks are open.