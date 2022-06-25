BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are continuing to search for a man who went missing while swimming in Candlewood Lake on Friday.

According to DEEP, a 20-year-old man was reported missing in Candlewood Lake near Chicken Rock.

DEEP and the Candlewood Lake Authority responded to the scene, as well as the Sherman, Danbury, New Milford, and Brookfield fire departments, and the Newtown, Danbury, Brookfield, and Connecticut State Police Dive teams.

The search was suspended late last night and resumed this morning, DEEP officials said.

Earlier this month, a boater went missing on the lake, launching an 18-day search. The man, a 24-year-old from Bristol, was later pronounced dead due to an accidental drowning.

This is an ongoing search.

