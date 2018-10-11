DEEP Issues State-Wide Warning to drivers ahead of fall mating season
WTNH -
Driving home from work at sunset, prime time for a deer strike. DEEP Biologists are putting out a state-wide warning. Fall is mating season for deer, moose and other animal. They more focused on each other, then traffic.
Dan Hovey works at Turnpike Motors Autobody. He says if you’re not focused on the road, deer can be costly.
“Deer do a lot of panel damage, and they tend to hit a very large area of the car, so do your claims. They are always going to be between $3,000 and $15,000 depending on the size of the deer.”
Hovey says if you do hit an animal and there is damage, even if there wasn’t another car involved, you must document it for insurance reasons.
“They will need proof of a deer hit, so if you hit a deer, please call the police department right away so they can come out and verify the deer kill, so that you have all of that paperwork for your insurance company.”
Wildlife biologist Bill Hyatt says an important thing to remember. Deer travel in herds, and it might not be the first deer you see that you hit.
"Having hit two deer myself, both which were second or third deer in the group, so I know that experience firsthand, but my experience is a good learning experience for others."
Another thing to keep in mind, DEEP says don't be fooled while traveling through cities or heavily populated areas. The deer are thick across Connecticut.
"Deer throughout the state particularly abundant down along the shoreline in areas that people typically don't think of having large numbers of deer."
While, driving, keep an eye out for moose. While there were only two strikes last year, those can be fatal.
More Stories
-
- U.S. government approves Malloy's request for disaster aid following May tornadoes
- Hamden man sentenced to 11 years for helping to dispose body
- Hurricane Michael slams into Florida, charges into Southeast
- Supreme Court wrestles with case on detention of immigrants
- Ronald Reagan is back on the campaign trail - as a hologram
- Joe Biden not running for President in 2020 -- 'at this point'
- New Britain Police investigate serious crash involving car, motorcycle
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hurricane Michael slams into Florida, charges into Southeast
Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods before continuing its destructive charge inland across the Southeast. It was the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years and at least one death was reported during its passage.Read More »
- 'Catching some hell': Hurricane Michael slams into Florida
- Video shows extensive water damage to Panama City home
- Pres. Trump: Federal government ‘very very prepared' for Michael response
- Ohio Task Force 1, AEP Ohio crews deployed for Hurricane Michael relief
- Fast, furious: How Michael grew into a 155 mph monster
- Thousands ready to respond after Hurricane Michael plows across Florida Panhandle
- Americares deploys response team for Hurricane Michael
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
DEEP Issues State-Wide Warning to drivers ahead of fall mating season
Driving home from work at sunset, prime time for a deer strike. DEEP...Read More »
-
Hamden man sentenced to 11 years for helping to dispose body
A 29-year-old will spend 11 years behind bars for trying to get rid of a body...Read More »
-
New Britain Police investigate serious crash involving car, motorcycle
New Britain emergency crews responded to a serious crash Wednesday involving...Read More »
-
Former Bristol attorney confesses to stealing nearly $170,000 from clients
A former Bristol attorney waived her right to be indicted Wednesday, pleading...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former Bridgeport attorney charged for allegedly stealing thousands from client
A former attorney in Bridgeport has been charged after he allegedly stole...Read More »
Video Center
-
Joe Biden not running for President in 2020 -- 'at this point'
Former Vice President Joe Biden sidestepped a question Wednesday about his 2020 intentions, saying he is not running for president "at this point."Read More »
-
Huge 'gender gap" in race for Governor
New polling shows a huge gender gap in the race for Governor.Read More »
-
DEEP Issues State-Wide Warning to drivers ahead of fall mating season
Driving home from work at sunset, prime time for a deer strike. DEEP Biologists are putting out a state-wide warning. Fall is mating season for deer, moose and other animal. They more focused on each other, then traffic.Read More »