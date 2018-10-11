DEEP Issues State-Wide Warning to drivers ahead of fall mating season Video

WTNH -

Driving home from work at sunset, prime time for a deer strike. DEEP Biologists are putting out a state-wide warning. Fall is mating season for deer, moose and other animal. They more focused on each other, then traffic.

Dan Hovey works at Turnpike Motors Autobody. He says if you’re not focused on the road, deer can be costly.

“Deer do a lot of panel damage, and they tend to hit a very large area of the car, so do your claims. They are always going to be between $3,000 and $15,000 depending on the size of the deer.”

Hovey says if you do hit an animal and there is damage, even if there wasn’t another car involved, you must document it for insurance reasons.

“They will need proof of a deer hit, so if you hit a deer, please call the police department right away so they can come out and verify the deer kill, so that you have all of that paperwork for your insurance company.”

Wildlife biologist Bill Hyatt says an important thing to remember. Deer travel in herds, and it might not be the first deer you see that you hit.

"Having hit two deer myself, both which were second or third deer in the group, so I know that experience firsthand, but my experience is a good learning experience for others."

Another thing to keep in mind, DEEP says don't be fooled while traveling through cities or heavily populated areas. The deer are thick across Connecticut.

"Deer throughout the state particularly abundant down along the shoreline in areas that people typically don't think of having large numbers of deer."

While, driving, keep an eye out for moose. While there were only two strikes last year, those can be fatal.