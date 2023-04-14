Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a struggle finding enough staff at beaches and pools in Connecticut. The pandemic was largely to blame for a shortage of certified lifeguards.

The State of Connecticut, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), is recruiting for Lifeguards at State Parks across Connecticut.

They are offering a variety of positions, and a potential career working in the outdoors.

DEEP’s deputy commissioner said she believes they are recruiting earlier than ever before.

“We have positions in every division in the Environmental Conservation branch. That’s boating, wild life, forestry, fishing, parks and our Environmental Conservation Police,” said Mason Trumble, Deputy Commissioner of DEEP.

“The good thing about coming to DEEP for a seasonal position, is it gives you a flavor for what it’s like to work at the Department . And, many of our full-time staff started as seasonal employees.”

He said each year, DEEP hires more than 600 positions to support the operations.

Pay for the position is $19-$21 an hour, and paid training is included.

DEEP will provide all training required to work as a lifeguard at the state park beaches.

The start date would be May 29, and will go until September 4.

Lifeguards would work 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. shifts, five days a week, with most weekends and July 4 being mandatory.

Opportunities are available at the following State Parks:

Black Rock State Park, Watertown

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison

Indian Well State Park, Shelton

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

Applicants should be at least 16 years old, be fluent in English, be able to pass training prerequisite skills and state issued certifications, and provide copies of any relevant certifications, such as CPR, first-aid, or EMT.

The application for a lifeguard position can be found here.