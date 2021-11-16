DEEP offers safety tips as firearms deer hunting season begins Wednesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firearms deer hunting season in Connecticut begins Wednesday, Nov. 17, and officials urge everyone to be safe while enjoying the outdoors.

Hunting is allowed on private lands and on most state forests and wildlife management areas, and some state parks. For more information on where firearms deer hunting is allowed, visit DEEP’s website.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says “regulated deer hunting has proven to be an ecologically sound, socially beneficial, and fiscally responsible method of managing deer populations.”

Whether you hunt or enjoy a day in an area where hunting is allowed, DEEP offered these safety tips:

Look up and watch out for hazardous trees while in forested areas, particularly in eastern Connecticut.

When you plan to spend time outdoors, let someone know where you are going and when you will return.

Familiarize yourself with the area where you plan to go and know the activities that occur there.

Wear bright colors, like a fluorescent orange vest and/or hat.

If you see another person while in the woods, call out to make them aware of your presence.

Respect property rights.

Carry proper permits, permissions, and equipment.

The fall firearms deer hunting season ends on Dec. 7.

Detailed information about public hunting areas, laws, and regulations is in the 2021 Connecticut Hunting and Trapping Guide.