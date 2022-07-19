Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Environmental and Energy Protection expects high temperatures to reach the mid to upper 90’s on Wednesday, contributing to elevated ozone levels across the state.

DEEP said these elevated levels will approach or exceed unhealthy for sensitive groups levels and could continue throughout the rest of the week. This means that there is an increased chance that individuals within sensitive groups can develop respiratory symptoms or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing due to the air quality levels.

Peak ozone levels occur between 2 and 8 p.m., so DEEP urges people to get in their activity before or after these times.

“Heading into the second day of our first summer heat wave, the stage will be set on Wednesday for ozone production along coastal Connecticut, extending from Bridgeport to Groton,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a statement. “Governor Lamont has activated Connecticut’s extreme heat weather protocol and DEEP advises everyone to take proper precautions to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially during high ozone events.”

While ozone levels have improved in the northeast over the last 30 years, Connecticut suffers from poor air quality, struggling to meet the necessary 2015 EPA standards for ozone. DEEP noted that Fairfield, New Haven, and Middlesex counties are particularly impacted.

DEEP monitors, tracks, and forecasts daily air quality levels from May 1 through September 30. See the daily forecasts here.