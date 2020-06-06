DEEP pushes opening of State Park, Forest campgrounds to July 8

(WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is delaying the opening of state park and forest campgrounds to July 8.

DEEP made the announcement Saturday evening.

Campers can make new reservations for the summer season starting June 20 with DEEP’s online reservation system.

RV campers will be able to keep their reservations for dates starting July 1, with reopening for both tent and RV camping on July 8. DEEP will give refunds to anyone with reservations before those dates.

The delay also gives DEEP more time to prepare the campgrounds to offer safe recreation in compliance with health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am pleased to announce that we will have a camping season this year. It is important that our state offer as many outdoor opportunities as possible for people to enjoy, provided we can do so safely,” Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “I am especially appreciative of the hard work by our parks staff to get ready for the camping season – there are many steps needed this year to keep our staff and the public safe, and our team will be working hard leading up to the July 8 opening to ensure a positive and safe visitor experience.”