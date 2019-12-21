DEEP recommends “best burn” practices to reduce pollution

(AP) — Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is encouraging residents to use “best burn” practices to protect themselves and their neighbors.

This includes burning the right type of wood. DEEP advises people only burn dry, seasoned wood to reduce particle pollution. People are advised not to burn wet wood. Inexpensive moisture meters can be purchased at a hardware store.

DEEP also advises people use newer, EPA-certified stoves and fireplace inserts.

Wood smoke is comprised of a complex mixture of gasses and particles and can have severe health impacts. It’s also a main contributor to fine particle pollution.