(WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has re-imposed temporary alcohol bans for several state recreation areas.

The bans are effective immediately at the following locations:

Gardner Lake State Park and State Boat Launch, Salem

Paugussett State Forest (upper section)/George Waldo State Park, Southbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown/Middlefield

Lake Waramaug State Park, New Preston

Quaddick State Park, Thompson

Beach Pond State Boat Launch, Voluntown, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest

Billings Lake State Boat Launch, North Stonington, including a portion of Pachaug State Forest

According to DEEP, these locations have experienced increased crowds and alcohol consumption in recent summers, which led to more incidents of misconduct, unruly behavior, property damage, trespass and complaints by surrounding communities.

DEEP said the temporary ban gives its law enforcement officers a tool to dissuade inappropriate use of these areas.

“Connecticut’s state parks, forests, and boat launches should be peaceful and family-oriented places where visitors can feel welcome and safe while recreating outdoors,” said Mason Trumble, DEEP Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Conservation. “This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and law enforcement officers, will help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit by citizens of all ages.”

The bans will remain in effect until Sept. 5.